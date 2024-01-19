Milford Man Arrested for Home Construction Fraud

MILTON, Del. - Troopers say they arrested a man after he failed to fulfill a construction contract.
Delaware State Police arrested 36-year-old Steven Rowan, of Milford, on felony charges.
Authorities say on July 28, a Virginia couple contacted State Police to report a home improvement fraud. Detectives say Steven Rowan, owner of Sussex Building LLC, had signed a contract with the victims in Jan. 2022 to build a new home in the Milton area.
The 71-year-old and 79-year-old victims reportedly paid Rowan a large sum of money in advance for the construction. Since that time, authorities say construction has not been started, the contract was not fulfilled, and the victims' money was never reimbursed. Detectives subsequently obtained a warrant for Rowan's arrest.
Troopers say on Jan. 18, 2024, Rowan turned himself in to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Theft Over $100,000 and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- New Home Construction Fraud by False Pretense Over $100,000 (Felony)
- Engaging in a Contract Business Without Obtaining/Maintaining a License
Rowan was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $120,100 unsecured bond.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded in a similar manner to please contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.