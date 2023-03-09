SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a Milford man on multiple charges early Wednesday including possession of methamphetamine.
Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a car with an expired license plate on Sussex Highway. The driver, Michael Moyer, 40, was discovered to have a warrant.
A search of the vehicle uncovered .33 grams of methamphetamine, around .19 grams of crack cocaine, a concealed shotgun, and ammunition. As a convicted felon, Moyer is prohibited from possessing guns or ammo.
Police also said he was driving under the influence of narcotics at the time.
He has been charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
-4th Offense DUI (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts (Misdemeanor)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts (Misdemeanor)
-Numerous traffic offenses
Moyer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,005 secured bond.