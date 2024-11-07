MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is asking for your assistance in finding a man suspected of an attempted murder on Sunday.
According to authorities, police responded to Tull Way in Milford on November 3rd just before 10 p.m. on reports of a domestic-related stabbing. There, police say they found a female victim requiring first aid. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.
Milford Police are asking for the community’s help in finding Derrick Legree, 37, who is wanted for attempted murder and other charges. Police ask that you do not approach Legree but call 9-1-1 with any information on his whereabouts. Those with information can also call the Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081.