Milford, De.- The City of Milford is working through it's upcoming budget. One of the items is a 9 1/2% real estate tax for homeowners to help pay for it's new police facility. City manager Mark Whitman says residents voted on this referendum years ago.
"I think this town, and the council really prides itself on public safety and improving public safety and in order to carry out that mission, we have to be able to have the tools to carry out that mission," said Whitman. "Over the last three years, staff has been able to garnish about 17 million in grant funds to fund a lot of those projects so we do look at ways to decrease that burden on tax payers."
Neighbor Thomas Kelly does not like the idea of raising taxes, but agrees on spending more money on the police department.
"I think unfortunately the way the government is going we're gonna have to make sure we have adequate police protection everywhere especially in Milford. We've already had gun shots and robberies," said Kelly.
Whitman says residents will also see a slight increase in their water and electric bills.