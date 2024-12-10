Milford School District

MILFORD, DE - The Milford School District has announced an accidental firearm discharge in a staff workroom Tuesday.

School officials say a district constable accidentally fired the gun but there were no injuries or threat to the school students or staff. In a social media post on December 10, the School District said it was making the school community aware out of a responsibility to be transparent.

“While we understand this is concerning, please be assured that our constable staff receive thorough on-going certification and training regularly,” the Milford School District wrote.

District officials said they were working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and ensure all necessary safety measures are implemented. There is an ongoing personnel investigation and the District says no further details can be shared at this time.

 

