REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth announced upcoming milling and paving operations on Maryland Avenue and 1st Street. 

The City of Rehoboth says that milling and paving operations on Maryland Avenue and 1st Street will begin on Monday, November 25th and are expected to be completed on December 3rd. 

No on-street parking will be permitted November 25th and December 2nd and 3rd. However, entering and leaving driveways is permitted during these times. 

No work will take place from November 28th through December 1st. On-street, parking is permitted during this time. 

The city is reminding the public to expect delays during paving operations. 

