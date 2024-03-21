roadwork generic

(Courtesy: MGN)

OCEAN PINES, MD– Ocean Pines officials announced milling operations will disrupt traffic on several streets starting March 25. 

The impacted roads include: 

  • Battersea Road

  • Canal Road

  • Deerfield Court

  • Driftwood Lane

  • Moonraker Road

  • St. Martins Lane

  • Waters Edge Court

  • Wharf Court

Flaggers will help direct traffic while one lane remains open on each street, according to a press release. 

Officials say paving is scheduled to start the first week of April, weather permitting.

More information is available at oceanpines.org.

 