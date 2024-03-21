OCEAN PINES, MD– Ocean Pines officials announced milling operations will disrupt traffic on several streets starting March 25.
The impacted roads include:
Battersea Road
Canal Road
Deerfield Court
Driftwood Lane
Moonraker Road
St. Martins Lane
Waters Edge Court
Wharf Court
Flaggers will help direct traffic while one lane remains open on each street, according to a press release.
Officials say paving is scheduled to start the first week of April, weather permitting.
More information is available at oceanpines.org.