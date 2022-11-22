MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured.
Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective C. Simpson by calling 302-752-3855. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.