MILLSBORO, Del. - Police arrested a man on felony drug charges after a car chase.
Delaware State Police say on Jan. 7 around 2:18 a.m. troopers in Millsboro saw a car driving at high speed southbound on Gravel Hill Road, south of Zoar Road. Troopers say they tried to stop the car but it fled eastbound on Mount Joy Road.
Police say as the car approached John J. Williams Highway, another trooper deployed Stop Sticks on Mount Joy Road and deflated the car's tires. Police say the car continued speeding eastbound onto Oak Orchard Road before stopping on Delaware Avenue.
According to state police, the driver, 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, exited his car and tried to run away. Police say they chased Lagasse on foot and used a taser to stop and arrest him.
Delaware State Police say Lagasse was driving while impaired and had around 28.46 grams of methamphetamine, 0.014 grams of heroin, 0.76 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Lagasse was charged with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Under the Influence
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic charges
Lagasse was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,610 cash bond.