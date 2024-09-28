SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Millsboro man was arrested for DUI, Drug, and crash related offenses following a crash that injured three children in Long Neck Friday night.
On September 27th, at approximately 7:25pm, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Indian Mission Road, stopped for traffic at the red light on John J. Williams Highway. Police say a Kia K5 was stopped behind the vehicle, a Ford F-150 was stopped behind the Kia, and a BMW X7 was stopped behind the F-150.
At this same time, a Mercedes GLE, driven by 29-year-old Judson Wall, of Millsboro, was traveling southbound on Indian Mission Road, approaching the stopped vehicles.
DSP say the investigation revealed that Wall's vehicle was traveling at an "unsafe speed and failed to stay in the proper lane of travel". Wall's vehicle sideswiped the BMW X7 and the Ford F-150. The Mercedes then struck the back of the Kia, causing it to hit the Silverado, according to police.
The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old man from Lewes, was not injured. However, the 6-year-old passenger of the Kia was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Two other children, ages 9 and 12, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers say while talking to Wall, they observed multiple signs of impairment. A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was administered, and Wall was taken into custody.
During a search of Wall and his property, DSP say approximately "49.96 grams of marijuana" was found.
Wall was not injured in the collision. The occupants of Ford, Chevrolet, and BMW vehicles were also not injured, according to police.
29-year-old Judson Wall of Millsboro, was arrested and charged with the following:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Vehicular Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree – 2 counts
Driving Under the Influence
Failure to Drive in a Proper Lane
Failure to Drive at a Speed Appropriate for Conditions
Other Traffic Violations
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,004 secured bond.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is urged to contact DSP at (302) 644-5020.