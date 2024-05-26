MILLSBORO, DE - A Millsboro man was arrested for his 5th offense DUI following a traffic stop on Friday night.
Delaware State Police report that on May 24th, at approximately 8:00pm, a trooper observed a Volkswagen Jetta speeding eastbound on Millsboro Highway. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.
DSP identified the driver as Antonio Mancilla-Pertuz. Upon approaching the vehicle, the troopers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from Mancilla-Pertuz's breath. The trooper also observed signs of impairment at this time.
A Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and based on the results, Mancilla-Pertuz was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check revealed that he had four prior DUI-related convictions and was driving without a valid license. During a search of the vehicle, an open container of beer was found, according to DSP.
Antonio Mancilla-Pertuz was arrested and charged the crimes listed below and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6301 cash bond.
- 5th Offense DUI
- Traffic-related offenses