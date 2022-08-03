DOVER, Del. - A 28-year-old Millsboro man is facing felony assault and related charges following accusations that he dragged a trooper with a stolen car until the trooper slammed into a tree.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 12 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen.
A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Police said Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree, according to police. The vehicle then crashed into a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson got out the vehicle and ran away, police said. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several injuries sustained during the encounter.
Wilson was later apprehended and taken into custody by the Dover Police Department on Monday evening after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Mimosa Avenue. Wilson was transported to Troop 3 and charged with second-degree assault (felony), first-degree reckless endangering (felony),
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
Wilson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 cash bond.