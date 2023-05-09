Millsboro Man Arrested on Child Rape Charges

MILLSBORO, Del. - Officers say they arrested Ronald Gay after an investigation into sexual assaults dating back to 2014.
Ronald Gay was reportedly indicted and charged with:
- First degree rape.
- 4 counts of first degree unlawful sexual contact.
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Millsboro Police say Ronald Gay was arraigned out of the Superior Court and committed to SCI in lieu of $80,000 cash bail. The court also issued a no contact order with anyone under the age of 18.
Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact Lt. Moyer at 302-934-8174 or email David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us.