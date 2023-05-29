FRANKFORD, Del.-Delaware State Police say a Millsboro man was taken into custody after allegedly being found driving a stolen car.
On May 28, around 10 p.m., police say a trooper saw a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound on Pyle Center Road south of Shockley Town Road. A computer check of the car’s registration showed that the vehicle had been reported as stolen the by Salisbury Police Department on May 25, 2023, according to police. The trooper attempted to pull the Elantra over as it turned into a residential driveway on Daisey Road, but police say the driver accelerated forward. Police say the driver, identified as 19 year-old Sheldon Harrison, and two of his passengers exited the car and tried running away, but all three were taken into custody. The Elantra struck and damaged the homeowner's septic tank before it came to a stop.
Harrison was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following offenses:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
- Numerous traffic violations
Harrison was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $3,802 unsecured bond.
The two passengers, both 16-year-old boys from Millsboro, Delaware, were each charged with Resisting Arrest. Both teens were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released to their parents.