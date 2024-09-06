MILTON, DE -- The debate over the sale of recreational marijuana has made its way to Milton, where town officials will soon decide if marijuana establishments will be prohibited within town limits.
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission recommends an ordinance to prohibit the facilities, stating, "While the new law could create jobs and businesses in the Town of Milton, given the recency of these regulations and the unsettled nature of the industry in the State, the Town of Milton would currently best be served by prohibiting marijuana establishments."
Milton Mayor John Collier says the ordinance aligns with what several other Sussex County towns have decided.
"We have a nice community here, and it's very family oriented," says Collier. "We have three schools within our borders; it just doesn't make good sense. They spend all day long telling these kids to resist this stuff and you can go a thousand feet away and there's a retail establishment. That doesn't make good sense, what message are we sending?"
However, business owner Cabreah Carneiro doesn't believe the facilities would cast a shadow over the town's reputation.
"Times are changing, and it's one of those things where I'm seeing it in other places in D.C. and Maryland," says Carneiro. "Why are there so many dispensaries if it's going to be so much negativity, you know?"
But Cathy Tydings says she'd rather see other businesses move into town.
"It's not something that is really needed in the Town of Milton," says Tydings. "There are other things that we need over and above that. More parking spaces, more retail areas, more eateries. I think I would say no, it's not something I would really support."
The Milton Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Library on Monday, Sept. 9th.
If the council votes to prohibit cannabis establishments, Milton will join a growing list of towns to do so - including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Fenwick Island.