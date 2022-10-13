SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- Disappearing campaign signs are causing some concern among neighbors and candidates. All three state representative candidates in District 4 say they've noticed some of their signs are missing.
Amy Fresh represents the Independent Party of Delaware, and she tells us 25 percent of her signs have been taken.
"The 25% is along Long Neck Road up through Route 5 and parts of Route 24 Corridor," said Fresh. "We know where we placed them, we mapped that out."
Fresh says she feels that her signs have been 'systematically removed'.
"It seems systematically removed because it's my signs are missing and not the other candidates," said Fresh.
But, both other candidates, Keegan Worley, who's representing the Democratic Party, and Jeff Hilovsky, who's representing the Republican Party, both say they've had signs taken.
"Some of mine have been stolen," said Worley. "Right along 24 across from Baywood, I put a sign in two or three times and unfortunately it is no longer there."
Hilovsky says 50 of his signs are gone.
"People who are doing this have to realize they are stealing and it lacks personal integrity," said Hilovsky.
One neighbor we spoke with says taking signs is just wrong.
"It’s totally wrong for somebody to steal somebody else’s property, it’s exactly like stealing something out of their pocket," said Joey D.
Fresh feels the sign stealing has gotten to the point where it's jeopardizing the integrity of the election, and says it will be harder to get her name recognized.
"What it's done to my campaign is, now my name has disappeared," said Fresh.
Now Fresh says she will have to shake up how she campaigns.
"I can’t make up for the loss of signs, because that’s money," said Fresh. "It’s going to have to be more door-to-door and a different route to keep my name out there for the election."
Worley, however, doesn't feel as if this has really affected the election.
"As for the sanctity of the election, I think that building relationships with our constituents and getting out there and meeting people are really how you’re going to talk to people and convince them for your vote," said Worley.
An October Surprise putting a spin on this high-stakes election.