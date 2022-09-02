BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig that was on the loose in Blades, Delaware for four days was found Thursday night.
The pig's owner Cortny Griner reached out to WBOC via Facebook around 10p.m. and said someone found and caught the pig.
Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
"I posted in the Seaford Happenings page, the Seaford Blades page, and Project Blades and Seaford pages," Griner says. "It's been shared that I've seen over 500 times."
The post led dozens of people to go searching for Piglet. Griner and others in the town say they spotted the pig in the Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, near Café Milano, the Blades school, and even inside a Dollar General -- twice.
"I took my dog out for a ride, and I spotted him down to the graveyard," says David Gibbons, a neighbor of Griner and her family. "I turned around and came back and tried to catch him, and he ran across the road into the other people's yard."
That yard was 91 year-old Virginia Mason's. She spotted Piglet in the cemetery a number of times from her window right across the street.
"He was fast. I mean them little old legs could go," Mason says.
Mason says she noticed Piglet in her yard and carefully made her way outside to get a closer look. Apparently, the two even exchanged a few words.
"I talked real low as I walked up to him and he [grunts] as if he was answering me back," Mason says.
Still, no one was able to capture Piglet without her running away - until someone finally did.
Griner did not specify who caught Piglet or where the pig was caught, but said she and her family were tracking that person down to retrieve their pet.