SALISBURY, Md.-A fire at a double wide mobile home has caused thousands of dollars in damages.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says crews from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of the fire on the 7000 block of Wolf Road in Salisbury around 3:30 Friday morning.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control. No one was injured. Estimated cost of the damages is around $30,000. Investigators believe the cause of the fire was a failure of an electrical branch circuit.