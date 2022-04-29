SALISBURY, Md. -
We spoke with parents on both sides of the issue.
Adele Gordon of Salisbury has a two-year-old son named Jackson. Gordon is aware of Moderna's request to offer low-doses of the vaccine to kids under six and says it's something she's considering for Jackson.
“I think so. He's about to go in a pre-k 3 program next year with lots of kids and germs. We just want to make sure that he's protected, especially because he's vulnerable. I have my booster and my husband is also vaccinated. We are just kind of airing on the side of wanted to make sure he's protected,” says Gordon.
Moderna wants to be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccine for young children. The company has asked the FDA to allow low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. However, not all parents are on board.
Mike Destefano won't get his son vaccinated.
“The issues they have with the children with some of the heart conditions and stuff with the previous groups. I don't feel safe. I don't see a need right now to get my child vaccinate,” says Destefano.
Pfizer is also expected to expected to announce if three of its smaller dose shots will work for young kids as well.
If the FDA clears vaccinations for young children, the centers for disease control and prevention would recommend who needs them. It could be all children or just those at higher risk from COVID-19.