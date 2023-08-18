SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department has arrested two men following an in-depth investigation into stolen credit cards, checks, and debit cards from the mail.
According to police, former U.S. Postal Service employee David Rodriguez, 25, of Smyrna, was allegedly stealing banking cards and checks from mail he was handling. Rodriguez then reportedly altered and cashed some of the checks and used some of the cards to make purchases and withdrawals.
Anthony Bray, 33, of Dover, was also connected to the string of stolen mail, police say.
Smyrna Police detectives searched Rodriguez’s home on Providence Dr. and arrested him on August 15th. Police say numerous pieces of stolen mail, plus drugs and weapons, were found inside the home. Bray was also taken into custody by the Dover Police Department in a separate drug dealing investigation.
David Rodriguez has been charged with the following:
-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
-9 counts of Identity Theft.
-Possession with intent to Deliver.
-2 counts of Possession of deadly weapon by a person prohibited.
-Conspiracy
-3 counts of theft where victim is 62 or older
-92 counts of theft
-10 counts of selling stolen property
-9 counts of unlawful use of a credit card
-3 counts of Endangering the welfare of a child
-Possession of a controlled substance
-Possession of drug paraphernalia
-Official Misconduct
He was taken to the Department of Corrections on a $30,702 secured bond.
Bray has been charged with the following:
-9 counts of Identity Theft
-Conspiracy
-Criminal Impersonation
-9 counts of Unlawful use of Payment Card
-83 counts of receiving stolen property.
Bray was issued a $31,900 unsecured bond but remains incarcerated on other charges.