Moore Administration Says They're Committed To Shoreline Resilience

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A future without flooding may be on the horizon in Cambridge.
Community leaders have been working on a shoreline resilience project for quite some time. The city has requested a little over 18 million dollars in state funding. The Mayor of Cambridge Steve Rideout says consistent flooding and sea level rise is what the project will focus on fixing. Areas on their radar are Gerry Boyle park, West End neighborhoods, City Marina and Cambridge yacht club, Sailwinds Park, and Cambridge creek.
Rideout says, "It's the sea level rise issues along Cambridge creek and along the waterfront. It's also storm water run off. We have a lot of storm water coming down or towards the river. We also have problems with the sea level rise and water backing up from the Choptank into Water St. and Hambrooks Ave."
Rideout goes on to say the city will also need to contribute financially. He says, "Its also a project that's going to require the city to have ongoing staff to monitor it to work on it. Rideout says they want the project to last 50 or 60 years.
Governor Wes Moore says he is committed to the cause. "The sea level rise is real. When you're looking at the sea level rise, the ability to be able to raise sea walls, to address rising sea levels and being able to invest in that is something our administration is fully committed to," says Moore.
Neighbors who live along Water St. see frequent flooding up close and agree that a fix is needed. "As the high tide comes in, especially if we have rain, the end of the street floods. That's not a big problem. Every once in a while the street lives up to its name and its really underwater," says Eric Conroy.
Needed funds for rising tides.