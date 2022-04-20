There is a new piece of artwork at the George H. P. Smith Park in Lewes. It is a tall, purple, aluminum, flower-like sculpture that adds a pop of color to the lush green landscape. Vivien Collens is the artist, Vivian hopes her artwork brings a smile to people's faces as they walk by.
"I would like to spark joy," Collens. "To me, these are happy sculptures. You know there whimsical they move a little bit in the wind the color complements the landscape.
She also said that the artwork can mean anything a person wants it to mean. Steve Coats was walking his dog when he came across the sculpture. He says he found the artwork interesting and interpreted a message from it.
" Oh that's a pretty color," Coats said. "It's purple and I like, the way that it moves out in the different directions. it looks like we're reaching for the sky or something."
Pamela Davison visits the park often. She says the sculptures are a pleasant surprise.
"Oh, I love the artwork here," Davison said. "It just adds another dimension to the wild life and the quietness. And I particularly love this. I love the color and the fact that it looks like ribbons and spring. "
Heidi Lowe is an organizer along with the Lewes Public Art Commissions, they hope Collens' sculpture gets people talking about the art work as they are walking by.
"So the purpose is just to get people talking about art and really assigning what they think it brings to the park and it's just like getting people to have a conversation," Lowe said. "It's really nice because the community will come to the farmers market and then they'll be like, oh what's that over there."
Lowe also hope Vivien's sculpture sparks a conversation as they bring contemporary art into a historic city.
"We're very history-oriented which is great," Lowe said. "We love all of our history. But it's kind of cool to add this contemporary element and the juxtaposed the two so then there's this conversation happening between the old and the new, with art and history."
So as you're venturing around Lewes, make sure you keep an open eye out for more artwork coming to the community. But the work will not stay forever, they will be removed in a few months just in time for hurricane season.