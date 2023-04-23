DOVER, Del.- More than one million dollars will be going to Delaware State University to go toward new projects.
About $1.6 million in congressional directed spending for projects is coming to DSU. The money is expected to be used to create a Farm Incubator Module, expand mentorship and career development opportunities for students, and advance research and development in space.
U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) will be at the HBCU Monday to announce the funding.