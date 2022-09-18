MAGNOLIA, Del.- A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after running into a SUV in Magnolia.
Delaware State Police say that a 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was riding a Honda Motorcycle northbound on Bay Rd. in the left lane, just south of Trap Shooters Rd., around 1:30 a.m. A GMC SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Delaware woman, was ahead of the man in the right lane.
The woman began to change lanes, and moved in front of the motorcyclist.
Police say, the man was speeding and the front tire of the motorcycle hit the back bumper of the SUV.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to police. Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The woman was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
Alcohol or drug usage is not suspected of being a factor in this collision.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the collision was being investigated. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Cpl/3 J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.