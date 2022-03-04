SELBYVILLE, Del. - The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has ruled that employees at the Mountaire Farms processing plant in Selbyville who are members of the Teamsters Local 355 will to vote to de-certify the union on March 17, 2022.
Approximately 230 employees at the plant are members of the Teamsters Union, and work in various departments at the plant.
In December, employees who were part of the United Food Commercial Workers (UFCW) union at the Selbyville plant voted to de-certify that union during a mail-in ballot process. The final vote count of 356-80 was certified by the NLRB in late December.
After that election, a Teamsters union employee gathered signatures and submitted a petition to the NLRB in early February asking to de-certify the Teamsters union. The election will be held in person at the plant and overseen by the NLRB.
“These employees have been patiently waiting for this opportunity to remove the union, and we’re happy they finally are getting that chance to have their voices heard,” said Phillip Plylar, President of Mountaire Farms.
Selbyville is the only processing plant owned by Mountaire Farms which has a union.