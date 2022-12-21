SELBYVILLE, Del.- Mountaire Farms hosted it's annual 'Christmas for Thousands' on Wednesday. 150 volunteers gatherer at the Selbyville plant warehouse to package 3,000 boxes of food. Each box is a Christmas meal for a family of 4, all of the food donated by Mountaire Farms. Zach Evans of Mountaire Farms says this is a special event.
"This need, and this opportunity to help give back, I think that is just going to continue to grow. So we're excited our program continues to grow every year at Mountaire but we couldn't do that without the help of our community non profits and our sponsors so I'm really excited to see them continuing to step up as well," said Evans. "We have seen an increase demand for food and we've seen an increase in need in the community especially struggling financially or to overcome other social hurdles so I think there is an opportunity for organizations to give back and I'm really optimistic because it seems the more we look around the more we see programs like this coming about here on Delmarva."
Gean Willeme Thomas of the Church of Nazarene volunteered to help package the boxes, but also will take some back to those in need at his church. Thomas says he understands what hunger looks like.
"Coming from a poor family, I know what it means to be hungry. What it means to have nothing for Christmas. And we still have those families out there," said Thomas.
In total, the program will feed more than 36,000 people across Delmarva and in North Carolina.