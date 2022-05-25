car crash graphic

BISHOPVILLE, Md.- Maryland State Police is investigating a three vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning in Worcester County, Maryland. The crash left two adults and a small child injured.

The drivers and occupants were identified as: 

Jorge Veliz Ich-Driver of Vehicle One; evaluated at the scene and released.

Ebony Morris-Driver of Vehicle Two; flown to Tidal Health for treatment.

Arianna Morris- Passenger of Vehicle Two; transported to Tidal Health for treatment.

Five month old infant-Passenger of Vehicle Two; flown to Johns Hopkins for treatment.

Roger Reed-Driver to Vehicle Three; evaluated and released at the scene.

Northbound and Southbound traffic were affected by lane shut down and access to and from Bishopville Road was stopped for approximately three and a half hours.

