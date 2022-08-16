SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are looking for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County.
The victim, 29 year-old Colin Henny Lin of Lewes, Delaware was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a motor scooter at the time of the incident according to police.
An investigation has revealed Lin was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 from a center median near Oliphant Street in Salisbury. Investigators say he was struck by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration as he traveled into the third lane.
Video surveillance of the crash shows it happened at 3:41 a.m. The video identifies the vehicle as a blue truck with a sleeper berth with a white stripe down the side.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police.