MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - Numerous fire companies were on the scene of a major fire in Wicomico County on Wednesday.
On January 29, the Hebron Fire Department reported they along with the Mardela, Sharptown, West Side, and Delmar companies were battling a fire on Athol Road.
Firefighters said the fire involved multiple structures, tractor trailers, pallets, and other items.
In a press release, Wicomico County officials announced the closure of Athol Road from E Hurley’s Neck Rd to Baptist Church Rd due to the fire. Neighbors were asked to avoid the area.
According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire began just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday as a structure fire before spreading to farm equipment and vehicles.
It took over 2 hours for firefighters to control the flames.
Both the cause and where exactly the fire began are under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal. Total damage is estimated at about $2M, but luckily no injuries or deaths were reported.
As of 2:40 p.m., the Fire Marshal says there are several hot spots being extinguished throughout the scene.