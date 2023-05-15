CAMBRIDGE, Md.-The Cambridge Police Department has reported multiple illegally possessed gun seizures in the second week of May.
The Department says it has seized 7 illegally possessed handguns from within the jurisdiction of Cambridge. Police say all the handguns were located during officer interactions during traffic stops, Search Warrants and responding to domestic violence incidents. Investigations into these incidents is still ongoing.
The seizures were part of a collaborated enforcement effort involving CPD and multiple allied agencies.