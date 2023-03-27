CAMBRIDGE, Md.-The Cambridge Police Department says it has received multiple reports of car thefts recently.
Police say in most of the recent car thefts, juveniles are suspected. CPD says it has made several recent juvenile arrests related to stolen cars. There have also been other juveniles involved that, due to their age, could not be charged.
Police are encouraging residents to take steps to make their car less likely to be targeted:
- Contact Hyundai (800-633-5151) or Kia (800-3333-4542) for information on their anti-theft software update.
- Use a steering wheel lock. Even if the vehicle is started, it cannot be operated if the wheel lock is in place properly.
- Practice standard vehicle theft safety measures such as parking in a secured access lot or personal garage if possible.
- Always lock your doors and consider activating tracking software or adding a tracking device such as an AirTag to make it easier to locate if stolen.