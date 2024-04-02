POCOMOKE, MD - Pocomoke City is holding their municipal election Tuesday with two contested council seats up for grabs.
Neighbors in Pocomoke will choose who takes the District 4 and District 5 Council seats today, April 2nd. The election is being held at the Pocomoke City Library on Market Street, according to the City. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 7 p.m.
Brooke Cottman and Nola Tullar are the two candidates for the District 4 Council Seat, currently listed as vacant on the City’s website.
For District 5, incumbent C. Esther Troast faces challenger CL Marshall.
Absentee ballots had to be received by Monday at 5 p.m. to be counted, according to the City.
This article will be updated with election results once they are available.