Tina Turner, acclaimed music superstar, has passed away at the age of 83.
Her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, confirmed the news Wednesday.
"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," said Doherty in a news release. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.",
Turner achieved global fame over her long career for smash hits like “What’s Love Got to Do WIth It,” “Proud Mary,” and “The Best,” among many others. She was born in 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee.