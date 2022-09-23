DOVER, Del.- Friday marks day two of the Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover.
The rock band My Chemical Romance is Friday's headline act. Other notable acts performing Friday include Weezer, Big Sean, Zedd, Avril Lavigne. Thursday's festival kicked off with pop singer Halsey headlining.
Dover has hosted the Firefly Music Festival for the past 10 years.
Before the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, it was always held in either June or July. Last year, organizers moved the festival to September. They said they plan to keep it that way.
This year's festival is a four-day event and Dover is expecting more than 40,000 visitors for it.
Saturday's headline act is Green Day and Dua Lipa is the headliner for Sunday.
