BERLIN, Md. - The National Park Service is celebrating the start of National Park Week tomorrow, April 22nd, by waiving entrance fees to their parks. Park goers can enjoy their favorite natural and cultural heritage centers, including Assateague Island National Seashore, for free.
National Parks Week runs from April 22nd to April 30th this year and includes more than 400 national parks across the country. The Park Service says parks, programs, and partners will host events and activities throughout the week.
More information can be found on the National Park Service’s website.