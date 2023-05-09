Nature Center Opens at Pemberton Park in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Pemberton Park Nature Center in Salisbury on May 5.
“I am so excited for the nature center to finally open,” said program director of childcare and environmental education Fallon Jackson. “Visitors will be able to learn about the park’s history and participate in environmental education programs.”
The Wicomico County Executive Office say renovations to the nature center were possible due in part to a grant from The Palmer Foundation.
Renovations reportedly include installation of a woodland animal display, Russian tortoise touch tank, reptile exhibits, interactive educational displays, and upgrades to the upstairs classroom.
The Nature Center is open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
To learn more about Pemberton Park, visit www.PembertonPark.org.