DENTON, Md. and HARRINGTON, Del. - The sound of chainsaws filled the air Wednesday morning in Harrington, Del.
The night before, it was violent winds.
"They said it took 30 seconds to destroy my property," said Russ Reidy of Harrington. "I got a hole in the roof now and I got trees all over the place. Seven gigantic trees."
As the storms rolled through just before 8 p.m., James Cannon was nearby bringing in hay.
"I got caught in the middle of it, and it was quite scary," Cannon said. "Lightning was very low, visibility was almost nothing. I just got off the tractor as quick as I could."
When Cannon got home, he found an empty silo collapsed over a nearby building on his property.
Down the street from Cannon, Ashley Ellers was having a cookout with her family when the wind arrived.
"The alarm started going off on our phones and the next thing we know things were just flying everywhere," Ellers said. "Didn't even have enough time to get in our house, we had to go in our garage. It was bad."
Over the state line in Denton, Md., there was extensive damage at the American Legion.
Three cars were wrecked by downed trees.
Becky was in Denton to buy one of the cars. She has lost her mode of transportation, but is grateful for something far more important.
"I'm thankful nobody was in the vehicles. Nobody's hurt," Becky said. "Three people lost their vehicles. I just don't know what to say. Mother Nature had a different plan for us last night."
Doppler radar estimated that the winds may have exceeded 100 mph or more at times.
But fortunately, people WBOC spoke with said nobody was hurt during the storms.