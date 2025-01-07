WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Now that the snowfall has stopped, people across Delmarva ventured outside Monday to dig out their driveways and sidewalks.
In Parsonsburg, Coy Mooney said he spent Monday bundled up at home with family.
"Sat around, watching the weather and playing cards all day yesterday," Mooney said.
But now it's time to get to work and brave the cold.
Allan Morris in Delmar also dedicated hours of Tuesday to shoveling.
"It's a headache, I'll tell you that," Morris said. "I can't wait until it's gone. I don't like it."
Morris, who has lived in the area his whole life, said he cannot recall a winter with such severe snow.
Colleen Marsh moved to Wicomico County from upstate New York. Marsh said she has dealt with the aftermath of much worse snowstorms than this.
"This is a piece of cake," Marsh said. "In New York we always kept ahead of the snow."
Marsh adopted the same mentality during Monday's snowstorm and got up early Tuesday morning to chip away at the ice.
"That's much easier, to keep ahead of it," Marsh said. "In Maryland everyone kind of hunkers in and stays inside until it stops snowing."
Tiek Arayawatthanasakul is another Wicomico County community member who is no stranger to snow. He moved to Delmarva from Colorado.
"It's nothing for me, so I am out and about," Arayawatthanasakul said.
Arayawatthanasakul put his comfort driving in the snow to good use Monday, helping neighbors on unplowed backroads.
While shoveling Tuesday, Arayawatthanasakul tried to bring a piece of the Colorado winters of his past to his daughters and niece.
"There's no hills around here so I made a little sled and a hill for the kids and as you can see they're having a good time here," Arayawatthanasakul said.
A healthy dose of frosty fun during a snow recovery day in Wicomico County.