New Art To Look Forward To In Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Arts and Entertainment District's Public Art committee, in cooperation with the city, has been looking for artists to paint electric utility boxes in Downtown Salisbury.
Tuesday night and throughout the week the panel of judges consisting of Salisbury University art teachers, UMES art teachers, professional art teachers, artists, and other locals will sift through 93 applicants to choose eight winners.
21 Electrical boxes around the downtown have been painted by local artists for years and this year awaits another round. Some power boxes that were painted back in 2017 are fading.
Jamie Heater, the Executive Director of The Arts and Entertainment District says it's time for a new batch of art to come in.
"There is abstract, there are creatures, there is nature, there are interesting graphical designs. It's just a wide range of stuff. I love being surprised by art, personally. I think that's what this type of project does," says Heater.
Heater says the applications did require some prerequisites but any average artist could have the chance to be chosen. She says, "Show us your ideas. Show us some of your past work so we have actual concepts that we're looking at as well as 3 to 5 images of these artists' past work so we can see their skill level. We're using those to determine what the next eight boxes will be."
Heater added, "We know that there's talent in this area. We know that there is just a boatload of talented individuals. You don't have to have a PhD in art to tackle something like a power box. It's more accessible, for your average artist."
Each winning artist will receive $750 for their winning designs. Proposals will be sent to the Maryland State Arts Council's grant program for further funding consideration.
Once the MSAC gets the grant, each winning artist will receive $2,000 to complete their artwork within twelve months.
