SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced that new crosswalks will be installed at the intersection of Pemberton and Hertiage Drives on Wednesday.
The City of Salisbury Department of Field Operations says they will be installing a crosswalk at the intersection of Pemberton and Hertiage Drives on November 6th. Work is expected to begin at 9:00am.
The city says work will be in front of Pemberton Elementary School and will take around 4 hours to complete.
Drivers are reminded to use caution in the area and be aware of the project to keep those working and themselves safe.