DELMAR, Md.-Organizers in Delmar have officially set a new date for the annual Heacook Fest. The event will now take place August 27.
The original date was postponed last week due to inclement weather. The benefit concert honors the memory of Cpl. Keith Heacook, a fallen officer from Delmar.
All proceeds go to support Operation We Care, Tunnel to Towers and Behind the Line.
Organizers say all previously purchased tickets will be good for the new date.
The event will feature live music along with Food by Oaked 110 & Tall Tales Brewing. Beer, seltzers, wine and orange crushes will also be on sale to benefit the Fraternal Order of Police.
Parking opens at 2:30 pm, lawn access gates open at 3 pm.
Tickets are still available for purchase and can be found here.