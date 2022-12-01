ASSATEAGUE, Va.- Police have identified the man whose body was found near the water on Assateague beach in November.
On November 24, 2022 Chincoteague Police responded to reports of a deceased man in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of the Island.
The remains were transported to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk, and were positively identified as Dewey Elmer Hall, Sr. of Chincoteague, Island.
Hall had been reported missing on November 7. He was last seen on November 4.
Anyone with any information on Mr. Hall during the time he was missing is asked to contact Investigator Barnes or Corporal Gladding with the Chincoteague Police Department at (757) 336-3155.