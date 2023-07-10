WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.-During the month of July, the Worcester County Arts Council has announced it will present a juried art competition and exhibit featuring 39 entries submitted by 29 emerging and established artists with work in all media. The subject: "Summertime" was open to the artist's individual expression and interpretation.
The artwork in this competition has been reviewed by local artist, Grover Cantwell.
Monetary prizes will be awarded, and winners will be announced during a free and open-to-the-public reception on July 14th from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Worcester County Arts Council Gallery, located at 6 Jefferson Street in Berlin. Light refreshments will be offered.
The exhibit continues to be on display until July 31, 2023.
In addition to the featured exhibit, new artwork created by thirty local artists and Gallery members is also on display and available for purchase. Gallery hours: Tuesday - Sunday, 11 am - 3 pm.
For more information about the Worcester County Arts Council’s programs and services, please visit: www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org