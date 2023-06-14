CRISFIELD, Md. - Crisfield is known as the "Crab Capital of the World," but it has also become known for its flooding.
The Eastern Shore Long Term Recovery Committee has launched an effort to raise $5.5 million to elevate 500 homes in flood prone areas in Somerset County.
After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the committee was formed.
Along with partner organizations, it built 21 homes and repaired more than 300 others.
Mike Young was not in Crisfield back then, but in his five years in the City, he has experienced flooding.
"It seems like it's getting worse. I think it depends on how much maintenance is put into the dyke system. If it gets overgrown then there's definitely more flooding on my street," he said.
State Senator Mary Beth Carozza says there are a number of financial resources to pull from when it comes to making homes flood resilient.
"Seeing this plan coming together with a focus targeting to those houses that we want to elevate so they can withstand any storms or hurricanes in the long haul, that would be a good investment of any government dollars that would be put toward this project," she said.
Carozza says state funding could be available to help the Committee reach its $5.5 million dollar goal.
"I'm on the committee that has oversight of the housing programs and I'll be working with local representatives, my colleagues at the state level and federal level to see how we can maximize whatever government dollars can be brought to bare for this priority," Carozza continued.
Young says flood proofing Crisfield is a worthwhile investment.
"It's an important initiative and there's a lot of people who are in unfortunate situations where their houses are in an area that is prone to flooding," he said.
It is unclear how long it will take to raise the funding. The $5.5 million dollars is expected to come from both public and private sources.