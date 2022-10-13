Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt today, turning out of the northwest at 15 to 20 kt with gust up to 30 kt tonight. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts to gale force are possible late this afternoon and evening in and near squalls as a strong cold front crosses the area. Behind the frontal passage, a sharp wind shift to the northwest is expected into this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&