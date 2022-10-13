DOVER, Del.- House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will require most Delaware retailers to accept cash payments.
The bill passed unanimously in the General Assembly and has support from Delaware's Chamber of Commerce.
The new law prohibits sellers of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payments except in limited circumstances.
Businesses can no longer require customers to use automated machines to convert cash into prepaid cards or have fewer checkout lanes for customers paying with cash.
The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that this new law will...
Local business owners in Kent County say this bill will...
Although the new law is widely supported, there are some people who think it will make things harder for small business....
Rep. Cooke of whatever sponsored house bill 299
He said the bill is a...