CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot.
The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community.
However, this land has been targeted to be the home of a new community park.
"Oh, it will be nice," said Edward Lee Horsey, a Leonard Lane neighbor. "It'll be nice to take the little kids somewhere they can go and play, and it ain't too far from where they stay at, like in this community. It'll be nice, that's what I think."
The community has been hit hard in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic with a increase in crime.
"Breaking in people's apartments, doing all sorts of stuff," were some of the crimes that neighbor Valerie Pharrah recounted.
Pharrah lives nearby and believes that the new park, which will feature basketball courts, bike paths, and a memorial to neighborhood victims of violent crimes, will help the community come back together.
"On this side of town we do need a place. We do need a place for the people to come and relax," Pharrah said.
Current estimates for the cost of the park are about $1.2 million.
With the help of Senator Ben Cardin, the project is expected to receive $389,000 in federal funds through a Congressionally Directed Spending Bill, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign later this year.
Cambridge has also applied for more than $600,000 in grants from the National Park Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Horsey was happy to hear about the grant money.
"Oh, that's nice. That'll be nice because people around here ain't got it," Horsey said.