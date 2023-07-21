LAUREL -- The Laurel Police Department announced a maximum enforcement policy on traffic violations.
The Department said in a Facebook post that a zero tolerance policy will be put forward on speeding, going down the wrong way on one way roads, and not fully stopping at stop signs.
The announcement comes after a series of complaints at town meetings.
Drivers coming through Laurel have caused an uproar among neighbors we spoke to who say it simply isn’t safe for families and all residents.
Patricia Manna, who lives in Laurel on a street with heavy speeding, says the changes will be more than welcomed.
"It would be nice if it happened, I honestly think we need one of those signs telling people how fast they’re going.” said Manna.