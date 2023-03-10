SALISBURY, Md.-A new traffic pattern is now up and running in Salisbury. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration made the announcement Friday.
Motorists traveling north and south on US 13 Business (W. Salisbury Parkway) will again be permitted to make left turns onto Isabella Street. A “right turn only” traffic movement at this intersection has been in operation since February after a crash at this intersection destroyed the traffic signal. A new traffic signal is being designed by the State Highway Administration Office of Traffic and Safety and will be installed as soon as possible.
The State Highway Administration says crews have installed temporary stop signs and cones to guide motorists through the intersection. Crews will continue to monitor the area to ensure all traffic control devices are functioning properly.