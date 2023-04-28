MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the start of the Venison Donation Grant Program for county governments, municipal corporations, and tax exempt organizations. The Program is intended to alleviate the costs of butchering and processing deer that are donated to help Marylanders in need.
DNR says the maximum amount available for each grant will be $25,000 and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be split among applicants.
Donated deer must be hunted in compliance with Maryland hunting laws and regulations, donated to a program that provides nutritional support or food for low income or homeless individuals, and have a dressed weight of at least 50 pounds.
Organizations who meet the requirements and are interested in applying for a venison donation grant can do so by completing an application and submitting it to Brian Eyler at brian.eyler@maryland.gov. Applications are due electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 8th.
More information on this program can be obtained by visiting DNR’s website or by calling Eyler at 301.842.0332