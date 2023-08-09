SALISBURY, Md.- There is a new law now in effect in Wicomico County surrounding animal abuse. The legislation aims to improve the living conditions of animals who are possibly neglected but also protect citizens from animals who may be dangerous.
Kim Nock, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Wicomico County and Head of Animal Control wrote the legislation. The bill says Wicomico County recognizes the importance of maintaining domestic animals safely.
Before passing the bill, the Wicomico County Council held a public comment for residents to share their thoughts. Fruitland resident Sarah Stahre said she was attacked back in October of 2020. The attack traumatized her and has changed her and her family's way of life.
“I don’t stroll my baby anymore, I don’t walk my dogs,” Stahre said. “What would happen if this had been my children? Would they have been killed?”
"I remember thinking to myself at what point do I sacrifice my dogs to save my own life I knew I was going to be her and I was fairly certain I was going to be bit. I wasn't sure if my dog is going to be killed. I keep replaying those moments in my head and thinking to myself, what would happen if this had been my children? Would they have been killed?"
Wayne Barrall of Wicomico county said he was almost attacked by his neighbor's dogs.
"I jumped out of my truck one day after putting something in the house and that one of them dogs was right there I mean he was getting ready to light my butt up," said Barrall. "The dog that jumped out had chased us in our own yard God forbid it bites me because I will shoot it."
The Wicomico County Council passed Bill 2023-06 unanimously on June 6th. It took effect on August 7th.